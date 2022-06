Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. NONFARM PAYROLLS: The most anticipated report of the month will be released Friday morning. The Labor Department is expected to say the U.S. economy added 325,000 new nonfarm jobs in May. That’s down from the 428,000 in April. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5%, down from 3.6% in April. Look for hourly earnings to rise 0.4% from April and to jump 5.2% from a year ago.

