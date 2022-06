Washington is gearing up for the inaugural Greater Beaufort County Historic Juneteenth Celebration on June 18-20. The three-day event marks the 157th anniversary of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all slaves in the United States were free. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden, signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, which recognizes June 19 as a federal holiday.

