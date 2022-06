Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have said they will never stop looking to improve the Bears’ roster as we head toward training camp. The free-agent market is dwindling after Akiem Hicks agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on an incentive-laden, one-year contract Tuesday. There could be a few big names hitting the market as post-June 1 cuts (keep an eye on Isaac Seumalo), but I don’t expect many earth-shattering releases.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO