KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Splash Pad, 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, is now open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. every day during the summer. The splash pad can be turned on during these hours by rubbing the silver activator pad located on the wall between the restrooms.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO