“I really appreciate everyone’s help to make my life a bit easier at this moment in time.”. May was a month that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) might just like to forget, but since breaking three bones in her ankle over Mother’s Day weekend, the soap vet is recuperating nicely and has returned to work — with a new set of wheels. Lang posted a photo of herself with a special knee walker that will make things easier for her to get around the CBS studios.

