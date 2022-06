They look like their brains have melted. There are so many characters who like that in Takashi Murakami’s new exhibit, Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow, at the Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Faces betray varying stages of alarm, brokenness, emptiness, despair, anxiety, bewilderment and even a frazzled, resigned serenity. Take, for instance, his new 2022 painting, Unfamiliar People. The work, says the artist — during an interview in a garden area outside the museum — “looks like a space family from the 70s or maybe 60s” and has an “American animation” vibe to it.More from The...

