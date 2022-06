Erich Dahl, Age 102, of Creve Coeur, Missouri was born on February 29, 1920 in Geilenkerchen, Germany and passed away on June 1, 2022. In November, 1938, he fled Nazi Germany where most of his family perished and emigrated to Kansas City, Missouri, later settling in St. Louis, Missouri. Erich proudly served in the Army from 1941 until 1945, spending much of his time in the Pacific. When he returned from his tour, he met his future wife, Hilda. They were married over 55 years until her passing in 2002.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO