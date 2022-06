In its continued commitment to sustainability and being a green campus, The University of Tampa has installed six new electric vehicle (EV) chargers on campus. Two new level 2 chargers are located in the West Parking Garage, and four level 2 chargers are located in the Thomas Parking Garage. The six new chargers are in addition to the four that were installed in the Delaware Parking Garage.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO