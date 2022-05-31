ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Top 53 Events in Portland This Week: May 31-June 5, 2022

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be a short work week for some, but the events calendar has no shortage of fun things to do, from New Kids On The Block to Dinolandia and from Rent to the Starlight Parade. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...

The Oregonian

‘Sketchy People’ continues to show the weird of Portland and you could be featured next

If the Humans of New York photo series was, well, sketchier and illustrated, you’d get “Sketchy People.”. It has been a multi-year project by Portland illustrator and comic creator Jack Kent and the sixth volume will be released Thursday, June 2, with a book signing on July 7. The premise is simple, in theory: Kent lives his day-to-day in and around Portland. He draws his inspiration from all the wonderful weird that makes the city what it is.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in June

Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The 12 Best Breakfasts in Portland

The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Columbia River Swim Spots and Beaches Under 90 Minutes from Portland

The Pacific is cold, the Sandy River is mobbed, Portland pools have long lines, and your secret mountain swimming hole is either not so secret anymore or still inaccessible after recent years' fires. The giant Columbia River is here for you, even though I-84 and train tracks can complicate access, and industrial neighbors, container ships, and barges aren't always the backdrop you're looking for. But you can find water lapping on sand or stones at many spots along the river's run, from where it meets the Pacific through the Columbia River Gorge and farther inland (upriver shoutouts to the protected cove at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington and Sacajawea State Park in Washington's Tri-Cities). Here are some spots within an hour and a half of Portland, organized by river mile. (River mile 0 is where the Columbia meets the Pacific Ocean at Cape Disappointment; the Willamette joins up near river mile 101.)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Downtown Portland Rite Aid to shut down permanently

The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

The Vanport Flood: it happened 74 years ago today

74 years ago today, what was once Oregon’s 2nd largest city was erased from the map in hours. If you’ve never heard of the Vanport Flood, read on…it only happened 5 miles from downtown Portland. I love weather AND history, so I find this flood fascinating, especially...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Large law firm moves to Fox Tower

Buchalter secures 15th floor location in downtown Portland, in purposeful decision.Law firm Buchalter announced it moved its offices into the 15th floor at Fox Tower in downtown Portland on May 17. The 17,000-square-foot space is the new office for 55 attorneys and support staff. Adam Bass is the president and CEO of Buchalter. "We chose Fox Tower because TMT Development and Vanessa Sturgeon provided an unparalleled level of service and worked with us on finding exactly what we were looking for in downtown Portland," Bass said. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook salmon in parts of the state from late summer through the end of the year. Numbers of wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries are forecast to be at historic lows this fall, and […] The post New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CLACKAMAS, OR

