The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is an impressive evolution of the company’s signature gaming headset, although it’s not as user-friendly as it could be. Given how much I enjoyed the sound quality of the Nova Pro Wireless, I wasn’t expecting a noticeable improvement with the wired model. But the GameDAC actually did make a difference. Music sounds fuller, with more warmth and a closer-sounding proximity to my ears. Swapping between both models to compare performance, the wired headphones have a more powerful sound with more detail.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO