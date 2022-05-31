ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Wareham High class of ‘62 hosts reunion

theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

The Wareham High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion in honor of the 60th...

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theweektoday.com

WLT Hosts “Free Sale” at Whitlock’s Landing

Where: Whitlock’s Landing, 150 Glen Charlie Road, Wareham, MA 02538. What could be better than a yard sale? A yard sale where everything is free! The Wareham Land Trust has surplus from a recent yard sale, with items ranging from household goods to furniture, and we’re doing a bit of spring cleaning. Stop by for a minute, discover a new free treasure, and say hi to the Wareham Land Trust team!
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wareham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Wareham, MA
Education
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett Library to host crafting exhibit

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Free Public Library is hosting a river road crafts exhibit June 15 to July 14. The exhibit will showcase the work of Mattapoisett crafter Kathy McCarthy. Her curiosity has led her from music to knitting to basket weaving to spoon carving to watercolor painting to...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Memorial Day ceremony returns to Mattapoisett, featuring band performance, guest speaker

MATTAPOISETT – Select Board member Jodi Bauer says that while driving around the Tri-Town this time of year, you see American flags spring up everywhere. “Keep flying those flags,” she said, reminding the audience at Mattapoisett’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Center School to take time to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool
theweektoday.com

Wareham author publishes first children’s book

Since she was a kid, Ellen Reed has dreamed of writing a children’s book. For years, she wrote stories that she threw away — unsure whether her writing was worth pursuing. “I didn’t believe in myself back then,” she said. Since then, she’s worked on her...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Tri-County Symphonic band to perform music of John Williams

MARION — The Tri-County Symphonic Band will present a concert featuring the music of John Williams, one of America’s best-known film composers, on Sunday, June 12. Music composed by Williams for five films will be played under the grand tent on the lawn next to the Fireman Performing Arts Center at Tabor Academy in Marion.
MARION, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Portuguese Restaurant Has a Mural With a Story

We walk into many New Bedford restaurants and see lots of pictures on the walls, but last weekend I got to hear the story behind a mural hanging in an area favorite. You may have heard me broadcasting from Alianca Restaurant in New Bedford over the weekend. Yes, I stuffed my face and got to mingle with some of the locals. One local, in particular, had my eye as he made his love for the restaurant known.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
graftoncommon.com

Houlden Farm hopes homemade sound barrier can keep weekend music alive

The owners of Houlden Farm plan to construct a sound barrier to dampen noise complaints from neighbors who support the agri-business but hate the idea of another summer of live music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty. Owner Trevor Houlden told the Select Board Tuesday that he experimented with sound...
GRAFTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

10 years ago: Wellesley High teacher David McCullough Jr. delivered his ‘You’re Not Special’ speech

It’s been 10 years since Wellesley High School English teacher David McCullough Jr. gave his memorable “You’re Not Special” speech to Wellesley High School graduates. He’s since withstood a media frenzy, written a book inspired by the speech, had questionable imitators, and spoken again at graduation after teaching through the pandemic (about 50 minutes into Wellesley Media recording of the 2021 ceremony).
WELLESLEY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FinestKind movie films at Union Wharf, Fort Phoenix

The movie “FinestKind” filmed in Fairhaven last week, bringing lots of commotion to Union Wharf and Fort Phoenix on Wednesday, 5/25. Tommy Lee Jones, the biggest name in the cast, was on set, giving locals a bit of a thrill to catch glimpses of the famous star, who is, apparently a bit camera shy with the public.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy