ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

2 dead after boat with 13 people capsized in Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend

By Marlene Lenthang
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have died after a boat with 13 people aboard capsized in Colorado's Lake Pueblo over Memorial Day weekend, officials said. A call for help came in just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and witnesses reported seeing a boat holding eight juveniles and five adults capsize in the lake near the...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Hot air balloon crash injures 3 in Wisconsin

Three people have life-threatening injuries after the hot air balloon they were in crashed in Wisconsin and may have collided with a train, officials said. Police in Burlington responded around 8:15 p.m. to reports that a balloon had been struck by a train, Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski said in a statement.
BURLINGTON, WI
CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
NBC News

Five dead, several injured in holiday weekend boating incidents

Five people are dead and more than a dozen others were hospitalized in holiday weekend boating incidents in Georgia and Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Two boats carrying a total of nine people appeared to collide nearly head-on Saturday morning along the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia, Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster said.
CBS Boston

Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper Jessie Sherrill

MANCHESTER, N.H.  - A Connecticut truck driver has been charged in an interstate crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire state trooper last fall.Jay Paul Medeiros, 43, of Ashford was charged earlier this month with negligent homicide and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.Authorities said he was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early on Oct. 28 that struck a police cruiser occupied by Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who was working at the site of an overnight paving project. Sherrill, 44, of Barrington, was pronounced dead at a hospital.Prosecutors said Medeiros passed at least two "advanced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Capsized#Accident#Wildlife Rangers#Mert
AOL Corp

New York suspends gas tax for seven months as price per gallon approaches $5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s gas tax holiday goes into effect Wednesday, as gas prices hover at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation and the war in Ukraine sent oil prices into the stratosphere, leading to statewide per-gallon prices of over $4 at the pump.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Ex-Detroit top cop loses bid to get on ballot for governor

FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot on Thursday, after the state's elections bureau said they didn't file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy