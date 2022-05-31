Florida man found dead after searching for Frisbees in gator-filled lake
A Florida man was found dead after he ventured into a gator-filled lake searching for Frisbees. The man’s body was found Tuesday morning in Taylor Lake in...www.aol.com
Why would anyone go in alligator infested waters for Frisbees?? So sorry for him but he went into the alligators home. Not a Good idea.
so a man goes in to water that has signs poster. he knows alligators are in Florida yet still took the chance......and they're going to kill the gator because the man didn't listen and heed the warnings. way to go humans.
To heck with the Frisbees they're cheap I'd be running from the gators 🐊 not the gators fault I don't know many people who don't know florida is gator country
