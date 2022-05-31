ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Florida man found dead after searching for Frisbees in gator-filled lake

By David Matthews
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man was found dead after he ventured into a gator-filled lake searching for Frisbees. The man’s body was found Tuesday morning in Taylor Lake in...

www.aol.com

Comments / 94

Judy Brewer
3d ago

Why would anyone go in alligator infested waters for Frisbees?? So sorry for him but he went into the alligators home. Not a Good idea.

Reply(9)
62
Janna Smith
3d ago

so a man goes in to water that has signs poster. he knows alligators are in Florida yet still took the chance......and they're going to kill the gator because the man didn't listen and heed the warnings. way to go humans.

Reply(7)
43
Alexis JoAnn Sutton
3d ago

To heck with the Frisbees they're cheap I'd be running from the gators 🐊 not the gators fault I don't know many people who don't know florida is gator country

Reply(6)
25
Related
AOL Corp

Man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at Florida park, police say

A man looking for Frisbees along a Florida lakeshore was found dead Tuesday in an incident police are investigating as a possible alligator attack, authorities said. The 47-year-old victim's identity was not immediately released after the incident at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statements.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Florida Man Found Dead in Gator-Filled Lake Near Disc Golf Course

Police say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators. The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and "a gator was involved," the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday.
LARGO, FL
