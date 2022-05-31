ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Says Canceling Student Loans Wouldn't Drive up Inflation Much

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The short-term impact on inflation of a possible decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to cancel...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 7

CRH
3d ago

Schools need to quit pushing college and basically telling kids they won’t be successful unless they go. So many go to college and get a degree and still can’t find work in their field of study . Quit pushing the college ready agenda and all these loans wouldn’t have happened .

Reply
10
Reddoe
3d ago

I had to pay mine back, everyone else should too AZ. Teaching them they don't have to be responsible for their actions.

Reply
13
countryfire
2d ago

took 14 years to pay off ours. guess I'll be needing that plus interest Given back to my wife n I. now, concerning my adult daughters she (with our help) paid off, yehhh gonna need that as well, with interest. now then, there's this bank loan on the combine....need that paid too joey. (sarcasm for you dimlib lefties)

Reply(1)
3
Related
CNN

How would Biden canceling student loan debt affect you? Tell us

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is considering canceling some federal student debt. Biden has suggested that he would support canceling up to $10,000 per person while excluding wealthier borrowers -- but we don't know exactly what it would look like if he forgives some federal student loan debt by using executive action.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FingerLakes1.com

What is the income limit for student loan forgiveness?

President Biden is considering student loan debt reduction. However, it would come with income limits. Save Cash: These 10 tax free days will help you save $100s. President Biden is expected to lay out the specifics of his $10,000 per student debt forgiveness plan in the next few weeks. It seems that the steps he’s taking will help those making less than $125,000 a year. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Reuters
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy