White House Says Canceling Student Loans Wouldn't Drive up Inflation Much
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The short-term impact on inflation of a possible decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to cancel...money.usnews.com
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The short-term impact on inflation of a possible decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to cancel...money.usnews.com
Schools need to quit pushing college and basically telling kids they won’t be successful unless they go. So many go to college and get a degree and still can’t find work in their field of study . Quit pushing the college ready agenda and all these loans wouldn’t have happened .
I had to pay mine back, everyone else should too AZ. Teaching them they don't have to be responsible for their actions.
took 14 years to pay off ours. guess I'll be needing that plus interest Given back to my wife n I. now, concerning my adult daughters she (with our help) paid off, yehhh gonna need that as well, with interest. now then, there's this bank loan on the combine....need that paid too joey. (sarcasm for you dimlib lefties)
Comments / 7