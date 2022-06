Jason Garrett is out of coaching for the first time in a number of years, but he may be lining up a new job that will keep him close to the NFL. Garrett is being eyed as a potential successor to Drew Brees on NBC’s football coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The network is considering Garrett as a possible analyst for Notre Dame football broadcasts, as well as for Brees’ studio analyst role on “Football Night in America.”

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO