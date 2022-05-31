ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open: Novak Djokovic takes on arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDjokovic takes on Nadal in French Open quarter-finals. Djokovic leads...

www.skysports.com

FOX Sports

Nadal overcomes Djokovic in French Open thriller

Rafael Nadal insists he can’t know for sure whether any match at Roland Garros might be his very last at a place he loves, a place he is loved. For now, if he keeps winning and keeps performing the way he did during his monumental quarterfinal victory over longtime rival Novak Djokovic, Nadal will have more chances to play.
TENNIS
SFGate

French Open updates | Nadal tops Djokovic in 4-set thriller

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Nadal 2022 French Open prediction and odds: Nadal set to roll

Despite drifting to the third choice to win his 14th French Open, Rafael Nadal is inevitable and in line to runaway with another crown on clay. Nadal defeated the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets to become the overwhelming favorite to continue to grow his record of French Open titles to 14. He is set to face World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in 4 sets on Tuesday.
TENNIS
SkySports

SkySports

