French Open: Novak Djokovic takes on arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals

Who are the top out of contract players in England and across Europe? Here, Sky Sports has picked the two best line-ups of this summer's free agents... Sam Johnstone has run down his contract at West Brom as he wants to play in the Premier League next season, and is reportedly set to join Crystal Palace. Johnstone, who kept 13 clean sheets in 36 Championship games for the Baggies this season, has two years of experience in the Premier League and would certainly be a reliable goalkeeper for any mid-table side. Johnstone could also make a late push for Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar if he impresses in the first few months of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO