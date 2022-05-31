ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA rumors: Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach

HoopsHype
 2 days ago

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an...

hoopshype.com

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

Since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, the Lakers have had seven head coaches. Including two-time champion Luke Walton. LA and Walton mutually parted aways after the 2019 season. Days after LA cut Walton loose, the Sacramento Kings hired him. He was fired 17 games into this past season, and now, is headed to coach in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Interested In Collin Sexton

After over two decades of prosperity, the San Antonio Spurs are finally in a full-blown rebuild -- and it all surrounds young stud Dejounte Murray, who has emerged as a future star. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Spurs will be looking for a running mate for Murray this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Mike D’Antoni, Kenny Atkinson Reported Finalists For Hornets Coaching Job

Charlotte is looking to replace James Borrego, fired after three seasons. “Neither D’Antoni nor Atkinson have met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan as of yet,” RealGM relayed. “Those meetings are expected to take place soon, when Jordan returns from a postseason vacation.”. Along with the Rockets, D’Antoni...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs eyeing player with noteworthy link to Gregg Popovich?

The San Antonio Spurs may be in the mix for a player who knows the Gregg Popovich way. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported this week that the Spurs have some fans of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton in their front office. Fedor further suggests that Sexton could fit in the backcourt alongside San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
