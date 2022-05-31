ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Moose trampled woman to protect her newborn, wildlife officials say

By Chris Williams
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - A female runner was injured when she came across a cow moose, believed to have been protecting her newborn, while running on a Colorado trail. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened last Thursday morning on...

www.fox29.com

KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
1310kfka.com

Windsor woman killed in Severance roll-over crash identified

A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
skyhinews.com

Grand County COVID-19 trespassers revealed

Friday marks two years since Rocky Mountain National Park opened following its 67-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Records obtained by the Sky-Hi News through a Freedom of Information Act request found that Rocky Mountain National Park issued 27 citations to people for violating the park’s COVID-19 closure, totaling more than $3,000 worth of fines. The records request was filed May 26, 2020, and filled by the National Park Service almost 22 months later on April 11, 2022.
CBS Denver

Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash & Police Chase In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street. (credit: Sam Pinette) The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off. Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
