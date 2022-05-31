Josie Faber & Liz Arkema

Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!. Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!. Register online through May 30 at 10PM. Community Night. Hosted by Sioux City Fire Rescue.
Roundhouse Brew Pub opened on 69th Street in Sioux Falls, in 2021, and every time I drove by I thought to myself, "I should try that place." Well, it finally happened. I tried Roundhouse Brew Pub for the first time over the weekend!. We sat out on the patio because...
The Des Moines Register is reporting that the Sioux City Bandits have postponed their planned giveaway of an AR-15 at an upcoming game after pressure from sponsors. (. We all know minor league sports are prime for headline-making promotions, but the latest promotion of an indoor football team is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Sometimes the best things in life are found in the most unlikely of places. That's certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best sandwich in the Mount Rushmore State. It's not in Sioux Falls, in fact, it's over an hour's drive away. The best sandwich...
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Jay Mindt, an Aberdeen man, recently experienced what he hopes to be a once in a lifetime experience while camping at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Mindt and his friend Linda, who hails from Florida, have been traveling to racetracks across the region...
SIBLEY—Activities near and far filled the final week for the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District from May 16-20. Monday kicked off with a music clinic presented by alumnus David Earll, now an assistant professor of tuba/euphonium at Ithaca College in New York. Earll began his program by performing a tuba solo with piano accompaniment by high school band director Peter Carlson, who Earll also had as a band instructor while at Sibley-Ocheyedan.
A farm in Iowa sold for more than double the price per acre than the county’s average on Friday- for a new county record!. The land sold is located in Le Mars and consisted of 96.33 acres of farmland and 3.67 acres for the farm place (home). According to Sioux City Journal, property buyers are the neighbors north of the farm.
We never think about how a storm could affect us, but it may be time to invest in a generator after this weekend in Sioux Falls when we spent most of a day without power. Waking up to thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, and the tornado siren at 2:00 AM Sunday was not what we had planned for over the Memorial Day weekend. And many Sioux Falls residents experienced the same thing.
Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing a history and teaching degree at Augustana University, which he obtained this year. Connelly...
When it comes to hobbies and passions many times the two have the same meaning for us. Being a golfer and collecting old clubs. Enjoying wine and stocking the cellar. Wearing jewelry and investing in diamonds. Watching baseball and collecting baseball cards. You get the idea. For car enthusiasts, it's...
SIOUX CITY -- Half the space of a massive cold storage facility under construction in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park will be filled with ice cream produced by Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the cold-storage warehouse, which is being developed by Florida-based Cold-Link Logistics...
SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thousands of residents in Sioux Falls are currently without power after powerful winds ripped through the city this morning. According to Xcel Energy, over 9,500 customers are experiencing outages across the entirety of the city. So far, no estimate has been provided on when...
Sitting in your car waiting for a friend to come out of an apartment complex, you would think there would be no danger to worry about. That was not the case for three teens in Sioux Falls last week. According to Dakota News Now, three 17-year-olds were sitting in a...
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has submitted his letter of resignation to the pope, a mandatory action in the Catholic Church upon the bishop reaching 75 years of age. Nickless' 75th birthday was Saturday. “It doesn’t mean he will retire right at...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) UPDATE - Authorities say no one was hurt after an F-16 fighter jet experienced a rough landing at the Sioux Falls airfield. Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Joe Foss Field was the second recent accident involving a South Dakota Air National Guard jet experiencing landing issues. The previous incident occurred May 11.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for six Iowan counties, including Lyon County, due to the damage left in the wake of severe weather on May 26. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover...
