Josie Faber & Liz Arkema

We never think about how a storm could affect us, but it may be time to invest in a generator after this weekend in Sioux Falls when we spent most of a day without power. Waking up to thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, and the tornado siren at 2:00 AM Sunday was not what we had planned for over the Memorial Day weekend. And many Sioux Falls residents experienced the same thing.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO