New Condo Building with 27 Units Planned for Vacant Lot Between 12th and 13th Avenues

NEW YORK - The future remains uncertain for a dilapidated block in Harlem. The One45 development proposal would have brought more than 900 apartments to the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, but developers pulled their rezoning request Tuesday. Community pushback sent the project back to the drawing board.The busy block has plenty of foot traffic, not many places to step inside. That would have changed with the One45 towers, which offered apartments at varying price points, as well as the city's first Green Energy District supporting the neighborhood. Neighbors like Moire Davis want to see something...
Mayor Eric Adams released a three-pronged plan Wednesday to retool zoning rules to diversify businesses in neighborhoods and boost affordable housing. But the path to approval is laced with irony. If the City Council ultimately supports the mayor’s text amendments, certain rezonings could progress without slogging through the city’s Uniform...
John Catsimatidis is beginning to redevelop some of his own properties, including a one-story commercial building in Chelsea. Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group filed plans for a 76,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 280 Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood, Crain’s reported. The 10-story, 113-foot-tall building will include 64 residential units, community space and ground-floor retail.
KZA Realty Group Inc. has recently secured the 7-year lease of a newly renovated office space in the Fordham section in the Bronx. The commercial space, which is located on the second floor of the Poe Building on Grand Concourse will be an extension of Health Acquisition Corp’s Elara Caring Group; a leading provider of home-based care services.
If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out. According to the study, median […]
NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 Mayor Eric Adams sent a clear message to city workers about working from home.The mayor reportedly sent a memo telling city employees they have to come back to work in person and hybrid schedules aren't allowed."I'm trying to fill up office buildings, and I'm telling JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, I'm telling all of them, 'Listen, I need your people back into office so we can build the ecosystem.' How does that look that city employees are home while I'm telling everyone else it's time to get back to work?" Adams said Wednesday.Citing the impact of empty offices on neighborhood businesses, the mayor said city employees should be leading the charge of saying New York can be back.According to city data, COVID cases are now "stable" and the percent positive trend is decreasing, now at 8.5%.Adams said that some exceptions will be made, but he didn't go into specifics. He also hasn't said what the punishment will be if workers refuse to go back.
A group of elected officials are raising the alarm about potentially hazardous construction on a toxic brownfield cleanup site beside the Gowanus Canal. On Friday, May 19, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon’s office started receiving phone calls about ongoing, unexpected pile driving at a privately owned parcel, a brownfield site at 459 Smith Street. The lot was formerly part of the larger Public Place site, where Citizens, a precursor to National Grid, manufactured gas for about a century.
About 78 percent of the 160 major employers surveyed said they have adopted hybrid remote and in-person arrangements, up from 6 percent before the pandemic. Most workers plan to come into the office just a few days a week, the group said. The seismic shift in office building usage has...
A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK - A shorter commute for LIRR riders could be in the near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update Tuesday on the long-awaited East Side Access Project, now dubbed Grand Central Madison. A quicker direct route from Long Island to Manhattan's East Side could be a wish come...
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bronx residents danced for joy Wednesday when a beloved senior center opened after months of repairs. Back in August, seniors teamed up with lawmakers to get repairs at the Melrose Mott Haven NYCHA Senior Center. At the time, seniors ate lunch outside because they felt the conditions inside were hazardous. On […]
The final curtain will fall on a Stop & Shop Supermarket, on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in January 2023, a spokesperson for the chain said. Workers at the supermarket at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City told the Queens Gazette they were recently notified that the store will be closing on January 5th and were advised that jobs would be available for them at other Stop & Shop locations.
When it’s hot out, soaring electric bills can pose a health risk. Some New Yorkers are reluctant to use their air conditioners when the city starts to bake because of electricity costs — which have been high and might just get more expensive. Valerii Makarouchko of Astoria, Queens,...
“Corporations exist to make profit. In the housing context, corporate landlords extract as much profit from their investments as possible. The results are rent increases, cost-cutting on building maintenance, reductions in building-wide services, low-cost or inadequate repairs, and evictions.”. This month, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board is expected to...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced a trio of zoning expansions Wednesday that he hopes turns the five boroughs into a city of “yes in my backyard” (YIMBY). Adams announced three separate amendments — supporting economic growth, affordable housing, and the transition to renewable energies — during the Association for a Better New York breakfast calling it a proposal for a “City of Yes.”
All renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are being accepted for 23 middle-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 6375 Broadway in North Riverdale, the seven-story building sits across the street from Van Cortlandt Park, the city’s third-largest park at more than a thousand acres. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income–or between $61,715 annually for a single person and $187,330 for a family of five–are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,800/month studios to $2,350/month two bedrooms.
A condo in Fortis’ new Olympia Dumbo development and a brownstone in Fort Greene once owned by Ernest Crichlow were the priciest Brooklyn listings to go into contract last week. The most expensive was Unit 19E at 30 Front Street, which was asking $5.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly...
An ambitious plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to millions of people across New York City has been put on pause, leaving the poorest New Yorkers hanging while the Adams administration decides whether to proceed. The Internet Master Plan, which was announced in January 2020 by former Mayor Bill de...
