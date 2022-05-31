ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor: Knicks expressing strong interest in Purdue's Jaden Ivey

 3 days ago
Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey enters the 2022 NBA draft highly touted for his playmaking and ability to score, and is considered to be a top-five pick, as a result.

Ivey, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. He finished as one of two players in the country (Paolo Banchero, Duke) to record at least 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots.

The prevailing thought is Ivey should fall no further than the Indiana Pacers with the sixth pick, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Ivey has even garnered plenty of interest from the New York Knicks but should be well off the board when they are on the clock at 11.

Elsewhere in the point guard conversation, word of New York’s interest in Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been often repeated by league personnel. Ivey, though, is all but assured to be selected within the first six picks of the draft, where the Indiana Pacers are considered by several executives contacted by B/R as his floor.

The Knicks have been long rumored into wanting to upgrade the point guard position on their roster. They have been linked to Donovan Mitchell but are unlikely to be able to land him from the Utah Jazz and will need to look elsewhere to improve their backcourt.

Ivey proved to be as explosive as they come with the ball in his hands, something that can fit in with any NBA team. His decision-making and shot creation seem improved throughout the season, which should help him transition to the next level.

Of course, New York would need to trade up in order to have the opportunity to take Ivey, something that could prove to be difficult to do. But with the draft just over three weeks away, the Knicks figure to be busy working the phones to explore such a move.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

