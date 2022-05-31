ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

For LI seniors, a critical battle against food insecurity

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoverty, food insecurity and poor nutrition have harmful effects on the health and wellbeing of Long Island’s older adults. These impacts can limit their ability to work, perform daily activities and live independently. Seniors with fixed incomes, inadequate community resources and a limited social-support system are especially vulnerable....

CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fun, food, and safety for Nautical Mile Festival

In addition to enjoying fun, food, and fellowship, safety is a primary concern for Freeport’s 32nd Nautical Mile Festival tomorrow (Saturday, June 4). Mayor Robert Kennedy and village officials gathered on the Mile outside the River House Grille today for a news conference to update residents on the security measures being taken.
FREEPORT, NY
portwashington-news.com

Local Retired Physician Launches First Novel

Medical Historical Fiction Thriller Set in a New York City Hospital. A new novel by local Flower Hill resident and retired physician Mitch Maiman, Every Third Night, is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours, through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A call to action at Nassau Community College

Since it opened in 1959, SUNY Nassau has often been described as the jewel of Nassau County and the New York state community college system. We have been one of the prime economic engines for the county, and a magnet for attracting residents. It is time to reinvest in the college so that its faculty can offer continued quality academics, programs and curriculum to prepare students for the 21st century.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Westbury Shopping Center Sold For $65MM

A private family investment firm has purchased the Whole Foods shopping center in Westbury for $65.3 million, according to a story in GlobeSt.com. The 55,000-sq-ft grocery store opened in 2020 and has become Long Island’s most popular location. In addition to the grocery store, the shopping center includes a...
WESTBURY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Gold Star Beach Closed by Bacteria

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria, the Suffolk County Health Department said Thursday. Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott noted that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
fox5ny.com

NY area school districts hold active shooter drills after recent mass shootings

LONG ISLAND - In the wake of recent mass shootings, local districts are taking action to make sure they are prepared in the event of an active shooter situation at a school. FOX 5 NY got to take a closer look at an active shooter drill at West Babylon High School, which aims to help the Suffolk County Police Department prepare in the event of an emergency.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Harborfields Grads Launch Odd Jobs Business

Two college students who graduated from Harborfields High School last year have launched a business doing odd jobs around the Huntington area. Carmelo Carbone and Nick Flynn established Community Cleanup, designed to help people with many kinds of odd jobs that are often too small for more established businesses or too costly.
HUNTINGTON, NY

