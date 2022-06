WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria Village Council met on Monday, May 16, to select a new chief of police to replace Chief Tony Gasper, who is retiring from law enforcement. Council made the unanimous decision to hire Sergeant Eric Stevens to the office of Chief of Police, effective June 1, 2022. Sergeant Stevens was sworn in by Mayor Jeff Hickey during the meeting, and will assume the role with a salary of $46,000 dollars per year, with benefits, on the appointed date.

