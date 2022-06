All my friend wanted a seafood dinner by the water. Easy enough request these days with a cluster of such restaurants by the New Orleans lakefront – or so I thought. Felix’s was in the weeds and not seating new tables when we showed up. The Blue Crab down the dock was closed and so was Two Tony’s nearby. We even tried Landry’s the massive chain restaurant, but they were turning people away too, already at capacity for the night.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO