ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia DeJonge looks radiant in figure-hugging cream dress while Austin Butler is dapper in white blazer as they lead the stars at Elvis screening in London

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler and Tom Hanks led the stars attended a special screening of Elvis at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday.

The actress, 24, who plays Elvis' wife Priscilla in the biopic, ensured all eyes were on her on the red carpet as she donned a cream dress with a backless detail.

The garment also featured long-sleeves with a cut out detail across the shoulder and a scooped neckline.

Olivia added height to her frame with a pair of heels while she styled her dark blonde locks into an updo.

The Australian star appeared in good spirits on the red carpet where she signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

Leading man Austin cut a dapper figure for the screening as he donned a white blazer with a matching T-shirt.

The actor, who plays the legendary musician in the film, also sported a pair of black trousers with matching boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufeKJ_0fw3IoXu00
Style: The garment also featured long-sleeves with a cut out detail across the shoulder and a scooped neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXWwW_0fw3IoXu00
Dapper: Another famous face at the event was Tom Hanks, who stars as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1ExO_0fw3IoXu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oq13_0fw3IoXu00
In character: Austin and Olivia star as Elvis and his wife Priscilla in the biopic which charts his rise to global fame 

Styling his hair into a quiff, Austin posed for several snaps with Olivia and also chatted with his fellow co-stars on the red carpet.

Another famous face at the event was Tom Hanks, who stars as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

Tom looked suave for the screening in a dark grey blazer and matching trousers which he wore with a black shirt.

Director Baz Luhrmann put on an animated display as he struck a series of playful poses on the red carpet where he was joined by his wife Catherine Martin and their daughter Lillian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpGGp_0fw3IoXu00
Flawless: Olivia added height to her frame with a pair of heels while she styled her dark blonde locks into an updo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QaGw_0fw3IoXu00

Steal the show in a satin Jonathan Simkhai dress like Olivia

Jonathan Simkhai satin cold shoulder maxi dress

Shop similar dress here...

While promoting the new Elvis film, Olivia DeJonge has been making jaws drop with her stunning outfits thanks to stylist Chloe Hartstein.

The actress attended a star studded screening at the BFI Southbank wearing yet another gorgeous gown - this time by Jonathan Simkhai. For that extra touch of glam, she's finished the look with Bulgari jewels.

Crafted from champagne hued satin, the dress elegantly drapes the figure and is defined by the extra long sleeves, cold shoulder and cowl neck back.

Olivia's exact dress isn't available to buy, but we've spotted a similar dress at Revolve worth clicking the buy button for.

Alternatively, bag a similar satin style for your next event from the carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwVee_0fw3IoXu00
In demand: The Australian star appeared in good spirits on the red carpet where she signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndygi_0fw3IoXu00
Cast: Austin, Olivia and Tom were also joined by their fellow co-stars Yola Quartey and Luke Bracey at the star-studded screening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEuOw_0fw3IoXu00
Filmmaker: Also in attendance at the event was director Baz Luhrmann (centre) who joined Austin and Tom on the red carpet

The filmmaker sported a black metallic turtle neck top which he wore with a matching cloak and black trousers, along with an Elvis belt.

Yola Quartey, who plays gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the flick, looked sensational in a bright red gown with a ruffled detail.

The garment featured long-sleeves and a flowing train along with a daring leg split, with Yola also donning a pair of black heels.

Looking in good spirits as she posed for the camera, the actress added to her look with a black headband and a pair of earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk4D0_0fw3IoXu00
Pals: Austin and Tom looked in good spirits as they posed for a snap together on the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhNCt_0fw3IoXu00
Family: Baz attended the screening alongside his wife Catherine Martin and their daughter Lillian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4sMT_0fw3IoXu00
Outfit: The filmmaker sported a black metallic turtle neck top which he wore with a matching cloak and black trousers, along with an Elvis belt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwb8T_0fw3IoXu00
Sensational: Yola Quartey, who plays gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the flick, looked sensational in a bright red gown with a ruffled detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRDKW_0fw3IoXu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSnZE_0fw3IoXu00
Smart: Fellow star Luke Bracey looked smart as he sported a dark green and navy plaid blazer with matching trousers and a white shirt

Fellow star Luke Bracey looked smart as he sported a dark green and navy plaid blazer with matching trousers and a white shirt.

The actor stars as Elvis' talent manager Jerry Schilling and was a member of the singer's Memphis Mafia entourage.

Other famous faces in attendance at the screening including singer and Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY who was accompanied by fellow singer Mimi Webb.

House On Fire singer Mimi cut a glamorous figure in a black off the shoulder dress which she paired with open-toed heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKFCH_0fw3IoXu00
Star: Austin signed autographs and posed for photos with fans as he made his way down the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOtKE_0fw3IoXu00
Role: Luke (right) stars as Elvis' talent manager Jerry Schilling and was a member of the singer's Memphis Mafia entourage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQntK_0fw3IoXu00
Big deal: Austin recently revealed that he spent a year and a half preparing for his role as Elvis 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASQ9f_0fw3IoXu00
Radiant: Lillian opted for a gold blazer and matching trousers while Catherine donned a cream blazer and matching skirt with a silver sequinned detail 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5m8q_0fw3IoXu00
Production: The cast were joined by producer Gail Berman (left), writer Craig Pearce (second from left) and producer Schuyler Weiss (right)

Styling her blonde locks into an updo, the hitmaker added to her outfit with a cream clutch bag and a gold necklace.

HRVY opted for a green blazer and matching trousers, pairing it with a white shirt, matching trainers and a silver necklace.

As he takes on the titular role, Austin spoke of his all-consuming approach in taking on such an iconic figure.

Speaking on BBC's The One Show, he said: 'I had about a year and a half before we started shooting. It feels like climbing Mount Everest, it's just so mammoth of a task so, for me, I just had to take it one step at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Djlgy_0fw3IoXu00
Flawless: Other famous faces in attendance at the screening including singer and Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY who was accompanied by fellow singer Mimi Webb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGkrr_0fw3IoXu00
Playful: Keith Lemon put on an animated display as he attended the screening in a check blazer and matching trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJEOV_0fw3IoXu00

'I started with absorbing everything. I watched every bit of footage that's out there, I watched every interview of his during his entire career and read every book that was written on his life.

'Then I started to break it up into pieces, so it was figuring out how his voice changed over the years and obsessing about that.

'It became this two-year obsession where I put the rest of my life on pause. I went through every bit of his being like that. From his spiritual evolution and the way that he moved and how that changed over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IATpK_0fw3IoXu00
Success: Elvis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has received positve reviews from critics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20A4T8_0fw3IoXu00
Dedication: As he takes on the titular role, Austin spoke of his all-consuming approach in taking on such an iconic figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ulhb_0fw3IoXu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1Wgh_0fw3IoXu00
Connection: Tom revealed his wife Rita Wilson's connection to Priscilla Presley, saying: 'My wife knows Priscilla from some women's cancer funds they've done together'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5Zgp_0fw3IoXu00
Austin added: 'I started with absorbing everything. I watched every bit of footage that's out there, I watched every interview of his during his entire career and read every book that was written on his life'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ8sa_0fw3IoXu00
He said: 'Then I started to break it up into pieces, so it was figuring out how his voice changed over the years and obsessing about that'

'Really at the core of it all for me it was about stripping away the icon of Elvis or the caricature of him and getting down to the humanity of him. That's what I found really fascinating.'

Speaking about the performance nature of the role, taking to a stage and putting on a show as Elvis, Austin said: 'I was really nervous for those performances because it's something I've never done before.

'I spoke to Rami Malek beforehand, and he told me, "I believe those days will probably be the most fun days you have, "and it turned out to be exactly that.

'The first performance we filmed was the '68 Special and so I'm walking out in the black leather and I was so nervous beforehand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duN9h_0fw3IoXu00
Career: Olivia is best known her role on Netflix's mystery series The Society and her lead role in M Night Shyamalan's The Visit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mlynj_0fw3IoXu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A86xA_0fw3IoXu00
Austin said: 'It became this two-year obsession where I put the rest of my life on pause. I went through every bit of his being like that'

'You do a year and a half of dedicating every day to this and suddenly here's the moment of truth, where I walk out there in front of everybody and it felt like my career was on the line, this job… it felt like everything was on the line in this moment.

'I had this moment alone before I went out there and I really just rested in the fact that it was a make-or-break moment in Elvis's life.

'His career was on the line. So, it wasn't a bad thing that I was experiencing that fear and I knew that he was feeling the same thing. I could just take that energy and do what he did which was build a rapport with the audience.'

Meanwhile, Tom spoke about his wife Rita Wilson's connection to Priscilla Presley, saying: 'My wife knows Priscilla from some women's cancer funds they've done together.

Priscilla and Jerry Schilling who is in the movie – one of the original Memphis Mafia – came by the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wz5Ka_0fw3IoXu00
He added: 'From his spiritual evolution and the way that he moved and how that changed over the years'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nic0A_0fw3IoXu00
Nervous: Speaking about the performance nature of the role, taking to a stage and putting on a show as Elvis, Austin said: 'I was really nervous for those performances because it's something I've never done before'

'I was anticipating hearing horror stories about the Colonel and I heard just the opposite. Jerry and Priscilla loved the Colonel, he said he was a wonderful man.

'He brightened up every room that he came into. Was he fishy with some of the money? "Yeah, we had to sue him and he gave it up and we got it."

'It turned from a guy who was this Machiavellian puppet master who was just a fella who said, "Well, of course!' I had a treasure trove of anecdotal information."'

There's a lot of excitement around the Elvis Presley biopic from Baz, who is hoping to recreate the buzz he generated when he brought the can-can to Cannes with Moulin Rouge! 20 years ago.

The film chronicles the life and career of Elvis from his early days as a child growing up in Mississippi to his ascent as a rock and roll icon and movie star, along with his complex relationship with his manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nScEN_0fw3IoXu00
He said: 'I spoke to Rami Malek beforehand, and he told me, "I believe those days will probably be the most fun days you have, "and it turned out to be exactly that'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geUn4_0fw3IoXu00
Austin added: 'The first performance we filmed was the '68 Special and so I'm walking out in the black leather and I was so nervous beforehand'

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Australian
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy