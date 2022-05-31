ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KK death: Popular Bollywood singer dies aged 53 after ‘feeling unwell’ following concert

BOLLYWOOD star KK has died at the age of 53 after collapsing following a concert, it's reported.

The singer, whose full name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata, India on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLTtr_0fw3ITxX00
Bollywood star KK has died after a concert in India Credit: Wikipedia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OikRr_0fw3ITxX00
Footage has emerged of his final show Credit: Tahar Ibn Manzoor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIlDK_0fw3ITxX00
He blew kisses to the cheering audience after the performance ended Credit: Tahar Ibn Manzoor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrsRg_0fw3ITxX00
It's reported that he collapsed following the hour-long performance Credit: Instagram

Thehindu.com reports he fell ill when he returned to his hotel after a performance at Nazrul Manch.

He had sung for almost an hour, but collapsed when he returned to the hotel.

He was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata, but despite the efforts of medics, did not survive.

Times of India reports he suffered a heart attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3wmm_0fw3ITxX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAzkI_0fw3ITxX00

Video has since emerged of his final tragic performance. He blew kisses to the cheering crowds and wrapped his arms around himself in a hugging gesture as the show ended.

He was updating his Instagram page just eight hours before he becoming unwell.

A senior hospital official said: "It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him."

His wife and two children will fly into Kolkata on Wednesday morning, it's understood.

KK had recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer condolences to fans.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK," he said.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups.

"We will always remember him through his songs.

"Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

STAR DIES

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999.

Some of his biggest hits include Tadap Tadap, Dus Bahane and Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has paid tribute tonight, Hindustan Times reports.

“Just can’t believe that our beloved KK is no more," he said.

"This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”

The voice of love has gone

Actor Akshay Kumar said on social media: “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK.

"What a loss."

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji said in a Facebook post: “In a state of total shock.

"Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years.

"The chatter wouldn't just stop."

Cricketer Virender Sehwag called the news "tragic".

"Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gUzG_0fw3ITxX00
Tributes have flooded in for the popular star Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076gSP_0fw3ITxX00
Singer Harshdeep Kaur said: 'The voice of love is gone' Credit: Instagram

