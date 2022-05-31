ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Car Wash and Bake Sale to Benefit Uvalde Families in Victoria on Sunday

By jpinthemorning
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are almost a week out from the Uvalde tragedy and support continues to pour into the families including the generosity from many people in the Victoria area. This Sunday there will be a car wash and bake sale to benefit families of those affected by the Uvalde tragedy. This will...

kixs.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

This Texas Man Makes Custom Caskets & is Helping Uvalde Families

Today, the first of 19 children was laid to rest in Uvalde. Attendees wore shades of purple in honor of Amerie Jo Garza, whose favorite color was purple. It's the first of many funerals to come, and while it's a devastating time for the parents and community of Uvalde, one man is making sure that the lives of these children are honored properly, especially with their caskets.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Custom Designer Donates 19 Caskets to Uvalde Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week's deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School began on Monday in Uvalde. Visitations for Amerie Jo Garza,10, and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez were on Monday followed by the funerals on Tuesday. More families will be laying their loved ones to rest in the coming weeks.
UVALDE, TX
KIXS FM 108

A $500,000 Texas Two Step Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Victoria on Monday Night

Another big jackpot ticket has been sold in Victoria. This time, it was the Texas Two-Step Lotto Drawing. A single ticket matched all 4 numbers AND the bonus numbers. The ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Sam Houston Drive. In case you bought your Texas Two Step numbers there. Here are the winning numbers 6-8-24-29 with a bonus number of 24. This was NOT a quick pick. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Congratulations to the new half-millionaire!
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
seguintoday.com

Local church delivers record donation to food pantry

(Seguin) — A local church that set the record in December for donating the largest food donation to the Christian Cupboard has again stepped up to the plate to surpass its original record of 42,000 pounds. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the cupboard recently...
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Club#Funerals#Charity#Car Wash And Bake Sale#Benefit Uvalde Families#Xpression#Soul Shine Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
San Antonio Current

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A late-1800s Lavaca home went on the market a month ago, and its colorful and ornate exterior give off serious storybook vibes. The property listing for the three-bedroom, two-bath home says it was built in 1891 by its original owner, a master carpenter and joiner, which certainly explains the elegant architectural details on the facade. From the vibrancy of the paint job, however, we'd wager that doesn't date back to the original owner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Splashway Waterpark & Campground open for the summer with 4 brand new waterslides

HOUSTON – Summertime is here, and a perfect spot to take the fam for the ultimate cooldown is Splashway Waterpark & Campground, located in Sheridan, Texas. Just one hour west of Katy between San Antonio and Houston, Splashway offers a ton of different attractions including a 30,000 square-foot wave pool, lazy river and more than a dozen waterslides.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Woman from Pleasant, Texas died as result of drowning at Rockport Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman from Pleasant, Texas lost her life over the weekend when she drowned at Rockport Beach. "It was very populated over the weekend and some of our bystanders who were on the beach called in and said they located an unresponsive female that had been under the water for just a few minutes," said Captain Nathan Anderson with the Rockport Police Department.
ROCKPORT, TX
TODAY.com

Exclusive: First responder recounts rushing into Robb Elementary

In an emotional interview, border patrol agent Jacob Albarado recounts rushing into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, while off duty to get to his wife and daughter who were inside the building. “I got there as fast as I could. I was trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room,” Albarado says.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Anonymous Donor Covers Funeral Expenses For Texas Shooting Victims

An anonymous donor has donated money to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Uvalda mass shooting. In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, many of the families of the victims turned to social media to crowdfund money to help them pay for the considerable expenses they would be dealing with.
UVALDE, TX
thebendmag.com

Looking Back: The Last Walk

The high school years are full of traditions, especially as senior year winds to a close. Before students counted down the days to receiving their cap and gown, it was a white dress that high school ladies looked forward to wearing. White dresses were a longstanding tradition nationwide, having been...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy