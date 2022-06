Sassetta now commands the lobby of The Joule hotel and has been reimagined by Dallas designer Jean Liu. (Photo by Douglas Friedman) A visit to the new Italian eatery Sassetta is like visiting an old friend — one you hadn’t seen in years and looking better than ever, with a fresh attitude. The Headington Companies concept premiered in the Dallas Design District in 2017 but, like so many others, closed during the pandemic. The restaurant now commands the lobby of The Joule hotel, taking over the space of the former Americano, and has been reimagined by Dallas designer Jean Liu.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO