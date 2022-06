As far as iPhone tricks go, a method to expel water from your iPhone is one of the more novel ones we’ve seen. But first, a little bit of backstory. In the early days of the smartphone era, an iPhone coming into contact with water was a recipe for disaster. Today, though, modern iPhones are impressively water resistant. The iPhone 13, for example, has an IP68 rating which means that it can survive immersion in about 5 feet of water for 30 minutes. This is certainly a vast improvement from iPhones of old, when coming into contact with water sometimes resulted in a trip to the Apple Store or, in a best-case scenario, drying your iPhone out in a bowl of rice for a few hours.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO