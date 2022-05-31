ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – save thousands on your lawn & banish pests with a simple change

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMGAb_0fw3EeI800

ONCE you've exhausted every superhero product and genius hack on the market, but still can't get your front lawn in shape, it's time to rethink your strategy.

There's one simple strategy you can deploy to save thousands on lawn care, cut down on maintenance, and even drive away pests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOoJE_0fw3EeI800
The secret to cutting down lawn care costs is in the types of grass and plants you grow Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDLnk_0fw3EeI800
Meadow lawns are gaining popularity as an affordable and energy-saving alternative Credit: Getty

The experts at Domino explored an ideology that's not widespread in the United States, but is common in Europe and gaining popularity.

Meadow lawns, which incorporate wild grasses and native flowers, are the climate- and budget-friendly alternative to a manicured green yard.

"A meadow by its very nature is made up of plants that thrive in extreme conditions," the experts explained.

Meadow lawns do require irrigation at first, but once they're established, the grasses require little to no water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2Ha6_0fw3EeI800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdHNY_0fw3EeI800

That translates to big savings from your lawn care budget.

According to a Conservation Fund estimate, within the first year of changing from a traditional lawn to a meadow, you can see an average savings of $7,000 per acre.

After a decade, you could see a total savings of $85,000. Plus, because meadows start from seed, you're saving on the initial investment that nursery plants would typically require.

You shouldn't expect to see bright-green grass with a meadow lawn.

Instead, natural grasses and flowers will create a softer, taller carpet of greenery, which means you can skip the aerating and mowing typical lawns require.

Spreading fertilizer is another task to cross off your list. Most meadow lawns just don't require it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SN205_0fw3EeI800

"Believe it or not, a meadow thrives in soil that is nutrient deficient," the experts wrote.

"There’s no need for any of the extra nitrogen, potassium, or phosphorus required to keep grass looking good."

You'll be applying fewer chemicals to your lawn – and you can skip the pesticides, too.

"When you plant a meadow, you’re essentially inviting all kinds of critters in and actually increasing the chances that an annoying pest will be kept in check by its natural predator," the experts added.

To convert your lawn into a meadow, go to your local garden center and ask an associate about native grasses and flowers that will suit your family's needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m71Zz_0fw3EeI800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkJ1s_0fw3EeI800

You can even start small, letting part of your lawn "return to nature" if you aren't quite ready to surrender your front yard's manicured edges.

But once you've taken advantage of the low-maintenance, low-cost alternative, you might just embrace the trend and let yourself live out the fairytale fantasy for good.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Lawn Care#Europe#Pesticides#Conservation Fund
Salon

How to keep cut flowers fresh (almost) forever

There's no denying the instant boost that fresh flowers can give to any room. Be it a generous arrangement you're lucky enough to receive, or a bunch you grabbed from Trader Joe's, flowers — or even just leafy stems, for that matter — can make any room feel warm and inviting.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Facebook
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy