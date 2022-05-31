I’m a gardening expert – save thousands on your lawn & banish pests with a simple change

ONCE you've exhausted every superhero product and genius hack on the market, but still can't get your front lawn in shape, it's time to rethink your strategy.

There's one simple strategy you can deploy to save thousands on lawn care, cut down on maintenance, and even drive away pests.

The secret to cutting down lawn care costs is in the types of grass and plants you grow Credit: Getty

Meadow lawns are gaining popularity as an affordable and energy-saving alternative Credit: Getty

The experts at Domino explored an ideology that's not widespread in the United States, but is common in Europe and gaining popularity.

Meadow lawns, which incorporate wild grasses and native flowers, are the climate- and budget-friendly alternative to a manicured green yard.

"A meadow by its very nature is made up of plants that thrive in extreme conditions," the experts explained.

Meadow lawns do require irrigation at first, but once they're established, the grasses require little to no water.

That translates to big savings from your lawn care budget.

According to a Conservation Fund estimate, within the first year of changing from a traditional lawn to a meadow, you can see an average savings of $7,000 per acre.

After a decade, you could see a total savings of $85,000. Plus, because meadows start from seed, you're saving on the initial investment that nursery plants would typically require.

You shouldn't expect to see bright-green grass with a meadow lawn.

Instead, natural grasses and flowers will create a softer, taller carpet of greenery, which means you can skip the aerating and mowing typical lawns require.

Spreading fertilizer is another task to cross off your list. Most meadow lawns just don't require it.

"Believe it or not, a meadow thrives in soil that is nutrient deficient," the experts wrote.

"There’s no need for any of the extra nitrogen, potassium, or phosphorus required to keep grass looking good."

You'll be applying fewer chemicals to your lawn – and you can skip the pesticides, too.

"When you plant a meadow, you’re essentially inviting all kinds of critters in and actually increasing the chances that an annoying pest will be kept in check by its natural predator," the experts added.

To convert your lawn into a meadow, go to your local garden center and ask an associate about native grasses and flowers that will suit your family's needs.

You can even start small, letting part of your lawn "return to nature" if you aren't quite ready to surrender your front yard's manicured edges.

But once you've taken advantage of the low-maintenance, low-cost alternative, you might just embrace the trend and let yourself live out the fairytale fantasy for good.

