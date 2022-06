Local Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Kerns says the organization will grow from the investigation which led to the indictment of its former president and treasurer. The former president of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3, St. Joseph police officer Michael Hardin, and his wife, Sarah Hardin, formerly a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and treasurer of the lodge, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on wire fraud charges. The couple is accused of defrauding the local FOP of $99,000 by using FOP funds for personal use.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO