Ball State University, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Announce First Recipients of Innovative Esports Scholarship
Ball State University, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Announce First Recipients of Innovative Esports Scholarship. Topics: Academic Programs, Alumni, College of Communication Information and Media, Scholarships. Ball State University and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) have selected the first two recipients of a first-of-its-kind scholarship program for esports student-athletes. The...www.bsu.edu
Comments / 0