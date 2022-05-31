ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers issue more than 15,000 tickets over Memorial Day holidays

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
JACKSON • During the four-day holiday period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more than three times the number of tickets compared to the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.

MHP spokesman Capt. Chris Turnipseed said that was because of a concerted effort to make sure the traditional start of summer kicked off safely by putting as many troopers on interstates and highways as possible.

“All days off were canceled. Everyone had to work,” Turnipseed said of the effort.

This year’s Memorial Day enforcement period began Friday morning at midnight and concluded Monday night at midnight. During that four-day span, troopers issued a total of 15,263 citations — including 375 arrests for impaired driving and 1,615 seat belt violations.

Last year, there were just 5,734 citations issued.

MHP also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries and four fatalities. The fatal crashes occurred in Claiborne, Stone, Washington and Yazoo counties.

