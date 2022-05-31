ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, IA

Wrapping up a sweet career at The Foreign Candy Company

siouxcountyindex.com
 2 days ago

Looking back at 23 years with The Foreign Candy Company Shane D. Johnson |Staff...

siouxcountyindex.com

KELOLAND TV

Race fans ride out storm in pop-up camper at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Jay Mindt, an Aberdeen man, recently experienced what he hopes to be a once in a lifetime experience while camping at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Mindt and his friend Linda, who hails from Florida, have been traveling to racetracks across the region...
BRANDON, SD
Sioux County, IA
Hull, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Josie Faber & Liz Arkema

Josie Faber & Liz Arkema discuss the Rock Valley Farmers' Market which is moving to Wednesday nights this year. Different events are planned depending on the week of the month and the kids POP program will be held each week. The program teaches kids about produce, and they receive a $2 token to spend at the market each week.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

UPDATE: Sioux City Bandits AR-15 Gun Giveaway Postponed

The Des Moines Register is reporting that the Sioux City Bandits have postponed their planned giveaway of an AR-15 at an upcoming game after pressure from sponsors. (. We all know minor league sports are prime for headline-making promotions, but the latest promotion of an indoor football team is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Mix 97-3

17 Hours Without Electricity After Sioux Falls Tornado

We never think about how a storm could affect us, but it may be time to invest in a generator after this weekend in Sioux Falls when we spent most of a day without power. Waking up to thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, and the tornado siren at 2:00 AM Sunday was not what we had planned for over the Memorial Day weekend. And many Sioux Falls residents experienced the same thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Members Only#The Foreign Candy Company
Hot 104.7

You CAN Turn Left on Red In South Dakota

Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyindex.com

Excitement growing for SummerFest 2022 in Hull

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull SummerFest 2022 organized by the Hull Chamber of Commerce is slated for July 6-9 and will include some familiar activities, revisions to some, and can’t-miss events. To kick-off the schedule on July 6, The Grain House will have food trucks from 4-8 p.m. and will host the “Bags and…
HULL, IA
q957.com

Dell Rapids community doing what they can to help family who lost a child earlier this week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The community of Dell Rapids is pulling together to help one their own… dealing with the loss of a child. On Wednesday, 14-year-old Zander Heathcote died after the bicycle he was riding on was struck by a pickup. A memorial fund has been set up at all First National Bank locations to help the family with expenses. An event is also being planned in June at Pinz Bowling Alley consisting of a breakfast, bowling, and silent auction. There will be a visitation for Zander Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dell Rapids Public Elementary School. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., at the same location.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cleans up after early morning storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls woke up to damage from storms that rumbled-through early Monday morning. The early morning thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota brought damaging winds, causing some significant damage in parts of Sioux Falls. Hidden Paradise Kennels over by the State Penitentiary saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) UPDATE - Authorities say no one was hurt after an F-16 fighter jet experienced a rough landing at the Sioux Falls airfield. Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Joe Foss Field was the second recent accident involving a South Dakota Air National Guard jet experiencing landing issues. The previous incident occurred May 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

