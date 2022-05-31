ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Bonita Roos

siouxcountyindex.com
 2 days ago

71 North Liberty, Iowa May 24, 2022 Bonita “Bonnie” Roos, 71, of North Liberty,...

siouxcountyindex.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxcountyindex.com

Comets finish in a tie for fifth with Wolfpack

Boyden-Hull state golf Boyden-Hull has a better finish to the tournament than its start at the Class 2A tournament at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Caden Kleinwolterink thinks about his next putt during the Class 2A boys’ state golf meet in Ames Tuesday, May 24. The senior from Boyden-Hull finished…
HULL, IA
siouxcountyindex.com

Excitement growing for SummerFest 2022 in Hull

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull SummerFest 2022 organized by the Hull Chamber of Commerce is slated for July 6-9 and will include some familiar activities, revisions to some, and can’t-miss events. To kick-off the schedule on July 6, The Grain House will have food trucks from 4-8 p.m. and will host the “Bags and…
HULL, IA
siouxcountyindex.com

Nighthawks battle tooth and nail with the Orabs

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley softball Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Sheldon 5-3 on the first night of the 2022 softball season Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Sheldon 0-1-0-0-0-2-0 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0-0-1-0-3-1-X 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley pitcher Jewel Bergstrom winds up for a pitch during Siouxland Conference softball with Sheldon Thursday, May 26. Bergstrom threw all seven innings in helping…
siouxcountyindex.com

MAKE IT BACK-TO-BACK

The Western Christian team pose for a quick picture, forming a “W” with their hands following a 1-0 win over Sioux Center in the Class 1A Substate 1 boys’ soccer tournaments Wednesday, May 25. The win advanced the Wolfpack to the state tournament for the second-straight season. It is the first time in school history…
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Orange City, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Obituaries
siouxcountyindex.com

Wrapping up a sweet career at The Foreign Candy Company

Looking back at 23 years with The Foreign Candy Company Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer EARS OF SERVICE COME TO A CLOSEDarla Vander Wilt and Debbie Woelber pose at The Foreign Candy Outlet Store as their careers at the candy company in Hull come to a close. Vander Wilt had 23 years with company and…
HULL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy