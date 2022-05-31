Bonita Roos

Boyden-Hull state golf Boyden-Hull has a better finish to the tournament than its start at the Class 2A tournament at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Caden Kleinwolterink thinks about his next putt during the Class 2A boys’ state golf meet in Ames Tuesday, May 24. The senior from Boyden-Hull finished…
Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull SummerFest 2022 organized by the Hull Chamber of Commerce is slated for July 6-9 and will include some familiar activities, revisions to some, and can’t-miss events. To kick-off the schedule on July 6, The Grain House will have food trucks from 4-8 p.m. and will host the “Bags and…
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley softball Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Sheldon 5-3 on the first night of the 2022 softball season Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Sheldon 0-1-0-0-0-2-0 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0-0-1-0-3-1-X 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley pitcher Jewel Bergstrom winds up for a pitch during Siouxland Conference softball with Sheldon Thursday, May 26. Bergstrom threw all seven innings in helping…
The Western Christian team pose for a quick picture, forming a “W” with their hands following a 1-0 win over Sioux Center in the Class 1A Substate 1 boys’ soccer tournaments Wednesday, May 25. The win advanced the Wolfpack to the state tournament for the second-straight season. It is the first time in school history…
Looking back at 23 years with The Foreign Candy Company Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer EARS OF SERVICE COME TO A CLOSEDarla Vander Wilt and Debbie Woelber pose at The Foreign Candy Outlet Store as their careers at the candy company in Hull come to a close. Vander Wilt had 23 years with company and…
