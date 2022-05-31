Bonita Roos

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull SummerFest 2022 organized by the Hull Chamber of Commerce is slated for July 6-9 and will include some familiar activities, revisions to some, and can’t-miss events. To kick-off the schedule on July 6, The Grain House will have food trucks from 4-8 p.m. and will host the “Bags and…

