The official Arduino Team has this week announced that the Arduino Cloud has a new container for all the cloud services. The new container can be accessed by clicking the Arduino Cloud button located in the main header on any of the website pages. Simply signing if you have an Arduino account already or create one choosing one of the options to create a Junior Account or Adult Account. Once you have entered into the new Arduino Cloud there will be three options available to you in the form of :

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO