Oregon wine continues to grow faster than table wine overall, both in retail and DtC channels, and in 2021 the state was the driver of growth at premium higher price tiers. It’s been a turbulent few years for Oregon agriculture, namely Oregon growers and winemakers who’ve had to adapt to a new world of regulations and safety protocols due to COVID-19. Not to mention wineries temporarily having to close tasting rooms, extreme heat and cold, wildfires and wildfire smoke in Oregon. Despite these threats to business as usual, Oregon Wine Board (OWB) commissioned veteran wine industry expert Danny Brager to analyze market data for 2021. Brager found a number of bright spots showing Oregon wine continues to make strides by leading the category of table wine at retail across premium price segments in U.S. markets, for both on and off-premise and DtC sales.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO