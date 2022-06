Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show Returns to Bloomington/Normal. As we look at Bloomington Gold’s 50th Corvette show, we look back at its history. It all began with a handful of friends gathering up some Corvettes for a day of fun. Now, 50 years later, it’s one of the premier car shows in the Mid West attracting Corvette and Camaro enthusiasts from all over the world! We’re so excited that they are returning to their roots in Bloomington/Normal where they will celebrate Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show on June 10 & 11, 2022. We can’t wait to see you there! Here’s a look back at some highlights from past shows and what to expect this year.

