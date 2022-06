Local officials are expecting heavy traffic not only at LAX but throughout downtown as President Joe Biden and leaders from across the western hemisphere are set to arrive next week for the Summit of the Americas. Officials asked drivers to avoid several freeways and streets in downtown Los Angeles all week long as the summit's events are taking place."The area to avoid is primarily on northbound 110 between the 10 and the US 101 Hollywood freeway where the four-level is on," Caltrans public information officer Marc Bischoff. "On the northbound side, we're asking drivers to avoid using any of those exit...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO