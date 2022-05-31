Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Elmo

It appears that local officials are taking the problem of people digging large holes on OBX beaches quite seriously and with a sense of urgency. On May 20, several days after a massive hole was dug at a Kill Devil Hills beach, local ocean rescue chiefs held a press briefing to discuss the dangers such excavations pose. At a June 1 meeting of the Nags Head Board of Commissioners, there was a discussion about trying to enlist more coastal communities in working to stop these digs as well as a suggestion that legislation might help put more teeth in enforcement.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO