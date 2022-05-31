Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Elmo

It appears that local officials are taking the problem of people digging large holes on OBX beaches quite seriously and with a sense of urgency. On May 20, several days after a massive hole was dug at a Kill Devil Hills beach, local ocean rescue chiefs held a press briefing to discuss the dangers such excavations pose. At a June 1 meeting of the Nags Head Board of Commissioners, there was a discussion about trying to enlist more coastal communities in working to stop these digs as well as a suggestion that legislation might help put more teeth in enforcement.
The Dare County Library will host a local history program presented by author James Charlet about his book, “Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic,” at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The hour-long program—which is the latest in the Dare County Library’s Enrichment Series for Adults—will be held virtually via Zoom.
With the recent arrival of offshore vessels and staging equipment near ORV Ramp 38 just south of Avon, the Avon and Buxton beach nourishment projects are set to begin in earnest, with construction scheduled to start in Avon in mid-June, and Buxton in July. Both projects will take an estimated...
Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
Dare County has released a video highlighting the ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to celebrate the recently renovated Dare County Department of Health & Human Services facility located at 109 Exeter Street in Manteo. The project—which consisted of modernizing the two existing...
The Hatteras Community Fish Fry at the Hatteras Village Fire Station runs each Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, May 28 through Sept. 3, 2022. Village volunteers start serving at 5 p.m. and continue serving until sold out. The menu is fresh fried fish, potato salad, cole...
WANCHESE — Dolores May Gayton Knoerzer, 91, of Wanchese, NC, formerly of Cornwall, NY, passed away peacefully at her home, on May 31, 2022, surrounded by her son Mike and daughter Debbie. Dolores was born February 9, 1931, in Cornwall, NY to the late Bill and Helen Gayton. She...
Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
As he geared up for another busy summer season at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last week, Superintendent Dave Hallac surveyed a short 2 ½-mile stretch of beach and didn’t like what he saw. Despite a massive cleanup after a pair of houses collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in...
Two upcoming Buxton projects were highlighted at a lightly-attended meeting on Thursday night, June 2, that was hosted by the National Park Service (NPS). The meeting centered on the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse repair project and the Lighthouse Road pathway project, and was held as part of an ongoing public scoping period, where the public’s input is being sought on the direction of the two endeavors.
KILL DEVIL HILLS — On May 30, 2022, Michael “Mike-Iceman” Leonard Heroux passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kill Devil Hills, at the age of 64. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Heroux of Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Heroux; his daughter, Katherine Heroux Taylor and her husband Wayne; his brothers, Robert Heroux (Charlene) and Stephen Heroux (Tracie); and his many nieces and nephews.
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roadway on NC 12 between Corolla and Duck will be resurfaced next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says on Monday, its crews will be working on an 800-foot section of NC 12, just south of the Hampton Inn between Corolla and Duck in Currituck County.
Worthless Check. 4000 block of Mill Landing Road, Wanchese. Worthless check written to a business. Under investigation. Obtaining Property by False Pretenses. 58000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Hatteras. Forged checks written on a business account. All stolen money was reimbursed by the bank. May 5, 2022. Obtaining Property by...
NORFOLK, Va. — The rising cost of gas isn't the only concern coming from the 7-Eleven by Tidewater Drive and East Bayview Boulevard in the Ocean View area of Norfolk. A woman, who wished to stay anonymous, described filling up about four gallons of regular unleaded gas on the morning of May 27. She recounted what happened just a few minutes later.
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has released this report on a structure fire that occurred early on the morning of June 3. On June 3, 2022, at 4:53 a.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the deck steps in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments responded to the incident. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS were on scene and assisted in the operation. The fire was extinguished and contained to the outside deck steps. No one was injured during the incident.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Storm damage is reported near Wenona in southern Washington County from a possible tornado. Emergency Management reports several trees blown down, a pick up truck overturned, crops damaged, and a road closed because of tree damage. Thunderstorms and downpours will continue for mainly coastal counties into...
NEWPORT — A tractor-trailer and a van crashed about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 near Gull Harbor Drive, sending one person to Carteret Health Care and snarling traffic for several hours throughout parts of western Carteret County. At 2:30 p.m., Highway Patrolman Rob Melby from the agency’s Morehead...
