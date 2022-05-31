Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' wife and hedge fund heiress Liz Simons back hyper-woke LA city council candidate, 32, who wants to abolish the police - despite living hundreds of miles away

Eunisses Hernandez, 32, is running for City Councilwoman in L.A.'s first district

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's wife and billionaire heiress Liz Simons are backing a woke L.A. City Council candidate who wants to abolish the police, despite living in a completely different part of the state.

Patty Quillin, Hasting's philanthropic wife and Simons both live nearer San Francisco than they do L.A. Quillin and Reed live in Santa Cruz, whereas Simons lives in the affluent Silicon Valley suburb Atherton.

They paid $85,000 for part of the campaign for Eunisses Hernandez to win the city council election in District One of Los Angeles City Council One.

The district sits in the heart of the city, taking in Chinatown, Cypress Park, Pico Union and Westlake. Hernandez is running on a platform of affordable housing but has in the past called to abolish the police.

Hernandez campaigns on an anti-gentrification and displacement platform.

Eunisses last year called to abolish the police and instead 'invest in community'

One of her recent campaign ads was paid for by Elizabeth Simons and Patty Quillin

The billionaires live more than 300 miles from where Eunisses is running, in multi-million dollar homes near Silicon Valley

Simons and her husband live in an $18million home in Atherton, California (above)

One of the properties Reed Hastings and his wife are linked to in records is this $3million home in Santa Cruz

'Some of y’all haven’t had to pawn off your mom’s jewelry, rent rooms in your home to afford the payments, or work multiple jobs at once to survive gentrification & it definitely shows.

'Our people need deeply deeply affordable housing, and we are going to make it happen,' she said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Simons and her husband live in the affluent town of Atherton, where homes cost upwards of $40million.

In 2013, she and her husband hosted a fundraising brunch at their home which Barack Obama attended. Tickets to the event cost over $30,000 each.

They bought their home in 2007 for $18milion.

Los Angeles County's District One is shown above, highlighted in red. That is where Eunisses is running

A snapshot of crime in the district in the last week alone shows hundreds of incidents

Hastings and his wife live more modestly in Santa Cruz. Property records indicate they have two homes in the area; one near the beach worth around $2million and another in the hills worth some $3million.

While she doesn't contain such language in campaign materials, her policies include investing more in mental health resources and finding alternatives to jail for criminals.

Simons is the daughter of the billionaire investor and Democratic donor James Simons.

She and her husband Mark Heising now run the Heising-Simons Foundation.

Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings have donated over $100million to education funds at historically black colleges and universities in the last two years

Liz Simons is the daughter of billionaire Jim Simons, a Democratic megadonor worth $28billion

James Simons, often known as Jim, and his wife are worth an estimated $28billion.

They have in the past donated to Democratic causes and education-focused charities.

Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings worth an estimated $2billion. They too are known to donate to left-leaning, social causes.

In the summer of 2020, at the height of the BLM movement, the couple gave $120million to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to fund scholarships programs.

In February this year, they donated another $10million to Tougaloo College.

It's unclear what their connection is to the race for the seat of L.A. City Council One, where Hernandez is running.