Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party at Governors Island 2022

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC. Juneteenth 2022 is celebrated on June 19th and is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure. Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO