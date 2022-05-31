Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party at Governors Island 2022

Art in Focus featuring Emily Mullin at Rockefeller Center. Since its inception nearly a century ago, Rockefeller Center has housed hundreds of priceless works of art hidden in plain sight, including, for a limited time, Brooklyn-based artist Emily Mullin’s colorful photographs, gorgeous ceramic work, and live floral installations throughout 10, 30, 45, and 50 Rockefeller Plazas, and up on top of the world at Top of the Rock. Presented in Partnership with Art Production Fund, Emily’s work can be seen for free throughout the Rockefeller Center Campus, and ticket holders visiting Top of the Rock will be greeted with additional pieces from Mullin’s collection. More information can be found here.
Comments / 0