Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party at Governors Island 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the this page here… to learn about purchasing tickets. Also visit the official Jazz Lawn Party website and there’s also the related Governors Island Page. “”Jazz Age Lawn Party is the world’s original and largest Prohibition...

New York Radio Mainstay Shaila Scott Is Out At WBLS.

Veteran New York radio host Shaila Scott has exited Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York (107.5), where she has been hosting middays. Scott originally joined the station in 1988, before moving to the former “98.7 Kiss-FM” WRKS in 1994. She returned to WBLS in 2012. “Sadly, Mediaco decided...
Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrated With Many Events In Brooklyn, NYC

If you are in New York and want to immerse in Caribbean culture in Brooklyn, this is your chance to acknowledge and celebrate this rich heritage and celebrate the Caribbean spirit. Coming this June is live music, film screenings, dance performances and other events that will come to Prospect Park this month in order to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The event, which began June 5, is carried out by I AM caribBEING, Jouvayfest Collective, and Prospect Park Alliance.
In the Heart of East Harlem

On a Sunday afternoon in April 2021, a group of 30 people wearing matching t-shirts descended upon Daps Eats, a small Caribbean restaurant on 125th Street in Harlem. A live band played upbeat music on the patio while the group socialized and waited for their plates of jerk chicken. Passersby, drawn in by the lively atmosphere, stopped to dance, including several people who carried drums and jammed with the band for a while. For a small, locally owned restaurant like Daps Eats, such a scene was unheard of—but that’s why the group was there.
Art in Focus featuring Emily Mullin at Rockefeller Center

Art in Focus featuring Emily Mullin at Rockefeller Center. Since its inception nearly a century ago, Rockefeller Center has housed hundreds of priceless works of art hidden in plain sight, including, for a limited time, Brooklyn-based artist Emily Mullin’s colorful photographs, gorgeous ceramic work, and live floral installations throughout 10, 30, 45, and 50 Rockefeller Plazas, and up on top of the world at Top of the Rock. Presented in Partnership with Art Production Fund, Emily’s work can be seen for free throughout the Rockefeller Center Campus, and ticket holders visiting Top of the Rock will be greeted with additional pieces from Mullin’s collection. More information can be found here.
Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC. Juneteenth 2022 is celebrated on June 19th and is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure. Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!
Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
11th Annual Bushwick Collective Block Party 2022

Featuring 3 blocks of food vendors, merchant vendors, lots of performances, music, sales items galore and more!. Also, there’ll be giveaways and product sampling as well!. Performers include the following and more: KRS-One, Statik Selektah and friends, Nems, Termanology, Positive K. Have a look at the related Eventbrite page...
Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing

It was the real estate equivalent of the Kitty Genovese murder: City leaders stood by idly as a local politician killed a Harlem apartment project. The next morning, in an ironic coincidence, Mayor Eric Adams announced he would never let something like that happen. “We are going to turn New...
Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2022 Artist Awards Participants

Click here to read the full article. The Tribeca Festival and Chanel announced on Tuesday the visual artists who will be showcased as part of the 2022 Artist Awards program. The 10 artists have donated a piece of their work to be given this year’s festival award winners. The artworks will also be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the fest, which runs June 8-19. The artists are February James, Deborah Roberts, Leilah Babirye, Wardell Milan, Hank Willis Thomas, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, Harry Simmons, Ming Smith, Nina Chanel Abney and Ouattara Watts. “Tribeca is deeply committed to...
PopUP Forest at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is presenting the PopUP Forest brought to life by Open Space Institute to celebrate World Environment Day with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) from 11am to 3pm daily, from June 2 through June 5. The celebration will feature a mobile PopUP Forest, which is a mini woodland on wheels, complete with indigenous flora that will ride throughout the Channel Gardens. Those lucky enough to see the PopUP Forest will be able to take nature selfies and receive wildflower giveaways. On Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, in addition to the PopUP Forest bike, there will be family fun programs including planting workshops, looking through microscopes at plants with the New York Mycological Society and more! More information can be found here.
Black Housing Project Spotlights Black Homeownership

A new project from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, DIVAS for Social Justice, and The ABNY Foundation will highlight the stories of Black homeowners in New York City. According to a press release, the multimedia student project will bring attention to the role of homeownership in building intergenerational wealth and the challenges faced by Black homebuyers.
