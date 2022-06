(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – June 1, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statements on bills passed by the Ohio General Assembly today:. “I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in supporting these important projects across Ohio which will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state. House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry.”

