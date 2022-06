Last Updated on June 3, 2022 by Cass County Emergency Management Agency. LOGANSPORT, IN — Cass County will soon have seven new fire instructors available to offer public safety course offerings. Over the last five weeks instructor candidates from multiple area departments participated in training offered thru the Cass County Emergency Management Agency. This training included instruction on how to organize and present training, where to find resources to conduct training programs, and practice teaching where students presented assigned fire and emergency services topics to instructors and their peers.

