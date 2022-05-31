Experience The United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago At The Navy Pier

On June 18 and 19, ten national teams will race incredible foiling F50 catamarans across Lake Michigan. The national sailing teams will race hydro-foiling 50-foot boats across the water, flying at speeds of 60+ mph.

Happening only a few feet away from Chicago’s Skyline Stadium, the premiere sailing teams will compete this summer as SailGP. SailGP is an international sailing competition where teams ‘compete across a season of multiple grands prix around the world’.

This is the first time the event will take place in our Windy City. So, whether you grab a seat along the Navy Pier, or watch from an on-water cruise, the excitement will surely be palpable as you take in the heart-racing event.

Navy Pier has partnered with SailGP to bring you the best experience, from ticketed viewing areas to VIP opportunities and more. When you book through SailGP , you can experience a waterfront or on-water view. There are three waterfront tiers , and a premium on-water option. Catch a glimpse of the high-tech boats up close, as there’s also an option to bring your own boat. This is available through a registration process .

Before the main event, there’s also pre-party. On the Thursday before race weekend, SailGP is hosting a gathering in the South Soldier Field parking lot. Local cover band Sixteen Candles is headlining, and there will be exclusive opportunities to see the F50’s up close and in person.

For the actual two day event, the racing village will be open from 12 PM to 6 PM with racing times starting at 2 PM to 3:30 PM. Get your tickets here .

Address: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

[Featured photo via SailGP]