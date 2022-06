Day in and day out, those who have graduated from Pipestone Area Schools make a difference in the lives of those around them. Some- times, they venture out past the county line and experience the unusual and interesting world we live in. Some never really leave, or perhaps come back to build a life and a family, and others just visit from time to time to catch up with those they love. Whatever the case, these people have roots or connections tying them to the area. The Pipestone County Star is developing a series that will run periodically to bring their stories to you, so that we may all share in the joy, trials and experiences lived by our neighbors. If you know of someone whose sto- ry might be of interest to our readers, please let us know by calling 507-825-3333 or emailing editor@pipestone- star.com.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO