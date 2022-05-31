ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Martin: The Reunion’ Will Feature A Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of your favorite 90’s sitcoms have been reuniting for specials since the pandemic started and Martin is getting the same treatment as the cast is uniting for Martin: The Reunion which premieres on BET...

www.bet.com

Comments / 90

Blair Boyd
3d ago

It would be really nice to see another Martin Lawrence and Jeano,Khole,Pam , also the rest of crews. Who is still alive and they can bring in other replacement for Tommy, that show I hardly missed it.It was one of the hottest show on TV,a lot of excitement to laugh about.

Reply(4)
16
kay cartledge
3d ago

ok , Dog ,I stop watching TV for about 10 years no lie when martin went off ,I didn't even know huely had a show or Bernie Mac until I saw it on bounce ..Martin made you leave whatever you were doing and go home and 8:30 Martin coming on on Thursday...

Reply(6)
10
MISSEY TORRES
3d ago

wish he could do shanaynay , Jerome, and Otis too, he played the funniest characters on that show ....

Reply(1)
15
