‘Martin: The Reunion’ Will Feature A Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford

BET+ has set a release date for its upcoming reunion for the cast of the late '80s/ early '90s sitcom Martin. Comedian Martin Lawrence starred with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Thomas Mikal Ford in the FOX series for five seasons, which quickly became one of the pillars of FOX's comedy lineup. All series regulars will return for Martin: The Reunion except for the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the character Tommy Ford, who passed away at the age of 52 in 2016. Hosted by Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion will stream on BET+ June 16, according to Variety.
