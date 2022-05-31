ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Oregon county complete counting blurred primary ballots

 3 days ago

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Clackamas County, Oregon, said Tuesday they have finished duplicating the majority of primary election ballots that were rejected by vote-counting machines because of a printing error that resulted in blurred barcodes on tens of thousands of ballots.

Elections officials were forced to transfer the voter’s intent from a spoiled ballot to a fresh one that could be read by the machines.

The county will now focus on counting military and overseas ballots and processing ballots that need voter signature resolution, elections officials said in a news statement.

Elections officials expect to finish tallying the vote by the end of the week and to certify all election results by June 13, the state’s deadline.

