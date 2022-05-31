ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Construction Milestone For New Midway District Shelter

By Anita Lightfoot
countynewscenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County and its partners took an important step in providing housing for those experiencing homelessness. The primary support arch for the new Midway District Bridge Shelter was ceremonially raised and...

www.countynewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Affordable Housing is His Family’s Business

Jimmy Silverwood figures he was born into the business he will take over as president of. Silverwood’s father started the company in 1992. “I grew up on tractors at job sites,” Silverwood said. “I spent a lot of time in my father’s office throughout the years.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
osidenews.com

Community officer program expansion plan headed to Oceanside City Council

Oceanside CA— The number of Oceanside Police Department community service officers could grow from four to 32 under a plan that the City Council is set to take up in June. The proposal is among public safety improvements that are moving forward in Oceanside with revenue from Measure X, a 1/2 cent sales tax approved by city voters in 2018.
San Diego weekly Reader

Bulldoze the Presidio to make accessible?

A project proposed for Presidio Park would make the historic Junipero Serra Museum more accessible to visitors with disabilities - but archeologists are afraid it will harm a site still in discovery. "Only about one-third of the Presidio quarters have been archaeologically investigated and mapped," says Paul Chace, Ph.D., a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health#San Diegans#Lucky Duck Foundation#Calworks#Calfresh#Medi Cal
ABC 10 News KGTV

SD County collects millions from charter school fraud

More than $37 million in fines has been paid to San Diego County as part of a court judgment stemming from a charter school fraud scheme that took millions in public school funds and led to criminal charges against 11 people, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
northcountydailystar.com

Weapon on Campus – Vista

On Wednesday, June 1 just after 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to Rancho Buena Vista High School located in the 1600 block of Longhorn Drive in Vista for a report of a student with a weapon. School officials had all students remain in their classrooms...
VISTA, CA
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad ‘Skip the Stuff’ Law Takes Effect

Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How teachers feel about being armed in the classroom

SAN DIEGO — The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has reignited the gun control debate and sparked discussion on how to best protect students at school. The idea to arm teachers has resurfaced. Associate Professor Lauren Willner at San Diego State University conducted a nationwide survey, asking teachers...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy