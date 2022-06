Warner Bros.' upcoming The Flash movie will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and new photos give a much better look at her superhero costume. Calle, the former star of Young and the Restless, will portray Supergirl in The Flash, a film that is expected to travel the DC Multiverse. Michael Keaton is also returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Ben Affleck. Licensing Expo 2022 is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Warner Bros. has several costumes on display for fans to take a look at, including Sasha Calle's Supergirl, as well as Ezra Miller's Flash and Black Manta from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO